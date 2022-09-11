Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Okta by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

