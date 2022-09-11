Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Pegasystems worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $137.82.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

