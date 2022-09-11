Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,870 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,795.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,037,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,795.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,338 shares of company stock worth $30,386,411 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

