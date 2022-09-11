Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 4,336 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.60.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $242.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.54 and a 1-year high of $391.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

