Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 52,470 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 352.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,470 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

