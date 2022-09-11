Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 106,884 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.21% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.