Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 60,624 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

