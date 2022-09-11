Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1,493.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.