Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 256.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,796 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.