Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 886.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

