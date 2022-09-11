Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.52 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 1,153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,727 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.41% of Stitch Fix worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,342,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 942,060 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix Stock Up 6.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $5.54 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.