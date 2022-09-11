Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 739.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.20% of Brady worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brady by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $55.95.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

