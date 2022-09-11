Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 196,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

