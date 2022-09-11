Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,117 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Under Armour by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Under Armour by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 363,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

