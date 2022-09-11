Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.19% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $41.22.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

