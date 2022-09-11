Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,985 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

PLUG stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

