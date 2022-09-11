Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 12,572 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.