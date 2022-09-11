Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 53,752 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 737.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Trex worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

