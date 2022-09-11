Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 842.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,685 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 273,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

