Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,157,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

