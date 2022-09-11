Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 140 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,831,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $307.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

