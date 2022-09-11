Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $370.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

