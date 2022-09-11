ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.62 ($11.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.74.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

