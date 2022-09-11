EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 47

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
EnQuest Stock Performance
LON ENQ opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £587.47 million and a P/E ratio of 173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45).
Insider Activity
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
