Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

