EPIK Prime Trading Down 1.9% This Week (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $241,347.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075590 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

