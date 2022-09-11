EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.80

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.80 and traded as low as C$52.35. EQB shares last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 71,182 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

EQB Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 9.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

