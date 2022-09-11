Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln National Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

