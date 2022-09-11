Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jackson Financial Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after buying an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.