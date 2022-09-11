Eric Breon Sells 289,673 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Eric Breon sold 4,600 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40.

Vacasa Stock Up 1.3 %

Vacasa stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vacasa by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 524,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Vacasa by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 679,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 436,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vacasa by 5,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

