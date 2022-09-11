Eric Breon Sells 4,600 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $18,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,965.40.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

