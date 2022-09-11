Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 0.8%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.77 ($0.06). Approximately 235,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 979,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.81 ($0.06).

Esken Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.05.

About Esken

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

