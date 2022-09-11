ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

ESSA stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

