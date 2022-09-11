Essentia Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $577,459.49 and approximately $21,045.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Essentia (ESS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally.Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles.ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework.”

