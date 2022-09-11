Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

