Ethereum Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $739.66 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.27 billion and $739.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $38.49 or 0.00178541 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.81 or 0.08195235 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023170 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00289900 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00727154 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00605074 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00253994 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,812,960 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
