EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0060

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $116,694.02 and approximately $210.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

