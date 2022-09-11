Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

