Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

