Ethic Inc. Buys 1,415 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

