Ethic Inc. Buys 4,518 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQR opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

