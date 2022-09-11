Ethic Inc. Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 215.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

