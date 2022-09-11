Ethic Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,524,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,422,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.