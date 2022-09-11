Ethic Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 41,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $168.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

