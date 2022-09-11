Ethic Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

STLD stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

