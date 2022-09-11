Ethic Inc. Purchases 14,274 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIG opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

