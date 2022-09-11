Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,840 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 509,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

