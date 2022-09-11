Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,580 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

