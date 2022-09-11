Ethic Inc. Purchases 5,290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

