Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,365 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.